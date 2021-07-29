Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $32.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

KTOS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.28 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,416 shares of company stock worth $3,925,518. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

