Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.65.

DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

