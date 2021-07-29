Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.65.
DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
