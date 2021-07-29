LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.

IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. reduced its holdings in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,066 shares during the period. LAIX comprises 7.8% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s holdings in LAIX were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 22,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,167. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.82. LAIX Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

