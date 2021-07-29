Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,049,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 506,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Shares of Lake Resources are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 9th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.