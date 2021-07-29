Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $58.91 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LKFN opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

