Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Colette O’Shea Sells 29,598 Shares of Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 701 ($9.16) on Thursday. Land Securities Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 696.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 760 ($9.93).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

