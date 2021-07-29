Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 433,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.