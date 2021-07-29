Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$120.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MEQ stock opened at C$108.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.44. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$62.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

