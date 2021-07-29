Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

NYSE LEE opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

