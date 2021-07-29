LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $45.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

