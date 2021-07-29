LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

