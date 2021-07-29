LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 101508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.