LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $33.50 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE:LC opened at $22.61 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $2,775,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

