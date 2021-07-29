Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 1,816,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.