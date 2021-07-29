Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.14

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 10247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

