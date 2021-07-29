Liberum Capital Raises Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target to GBX 455

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oakley Capital Investments stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,868. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £641.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.25.

In other news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

