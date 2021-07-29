Liberum Capital Raises Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target to GBX 455

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Oakley Capital Investments stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,868. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £641.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.25.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
