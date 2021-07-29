Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.
Sourcebio International stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.43. Sourcebio International has a 1-year low of GBX 140.75 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14).
About Sourcebio International
