Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

Sourcebio International stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.43. Sourcebio International has a 1-year low of GBX 140.75 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

