Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $89.53 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

