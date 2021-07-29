Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.92.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.