Limestone Bancorp’s (LMST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.