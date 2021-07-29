Litecoin Plus 24 Hour Volume Hits $69.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $136,658.56 and $69.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,776.44 or 1.00121648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00067356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.