Livent (LTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Livent stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

