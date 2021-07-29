LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

