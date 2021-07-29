Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,810,473 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.58.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

