Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBLCF. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

