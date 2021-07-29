Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$103.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.13.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$82.44 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.93. The company has a market cap of C$28.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.78.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

