Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SuRo Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,447. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. Analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 244.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,234.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

