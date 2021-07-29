Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $198.59. 21,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

