Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,142,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

