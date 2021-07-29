Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $941,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after acquiring an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,567. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.