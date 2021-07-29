Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.47. 197,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $451.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.