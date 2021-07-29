Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

