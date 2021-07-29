LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

LNSPF stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

