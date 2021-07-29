Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

