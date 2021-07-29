Magnite (MGNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

