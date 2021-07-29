Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:MGY opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.