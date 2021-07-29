MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MMYT stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,042.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

