Man Group plc Grows Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Man Group plc raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $4,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

