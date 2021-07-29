Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.