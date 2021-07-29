Man Group plc Sells 12,678 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,408 shares of company stock worth $15,880,004 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

