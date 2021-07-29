Man Group plc Sells 972 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -129.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

