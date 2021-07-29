Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

