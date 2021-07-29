Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
