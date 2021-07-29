Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.32. 339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.99. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $163.20.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.