Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
