Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

