ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

