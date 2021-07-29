Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. Evercore raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

MFC stock opened at C$23.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.46. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of C$46.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

