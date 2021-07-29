Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

MARA opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.