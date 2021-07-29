MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.