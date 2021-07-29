MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 65,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,680,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $470.94 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

