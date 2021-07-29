Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells $25,001.20 in Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

